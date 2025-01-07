Neymar Considers Future with Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami
Brazilian footballer Neymar opens up about possibly reuniting with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, as his Al-Hilal contract nears completion. The Brazilian star reflects on his past achievements, current stint, and future aspirations, including the 2026 World Cup.
Neymar, the Brazilian forward, is hinting at the intriguing possibility of a reunion with his former Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, at Inter Miami. This comes as his contract with Al-Hilal approaches its end, leaving open the chance of a move to the United States.
During their time at Barcelona, Neymar, Messi, and Suarez formed a fearsome trio that led the team to remarkable successes, including a historic treble before Neymar made a record-breaking transfer to Paris St Germain in 2017. Now, as Neymar contemplates his future, he remains open to reviving this illustrious partnership once again.
Neymar's current tenure at Al-Hilal has been marred by injuries, limiting his appearances and nudging him to consider alternative pathways, including a return to his national team's fold for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.
