Neymar Considers Future with Messi and Suarez at Inter Miami

Neymar, the Brazilian forward, is hinting at the intriguing possibility of a reunion with his former Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, at Inter Miami. This comes as his contract with Al-Hilal approaches its end, leaving open the chance of a move to the United States.

During their time at Barcelona, Neymar, Messi, and Suarez formed a fearsome trio that led the team to remarkable successes, including a historic treble before Neymar made a record-breaking transfer to Paris St Germain in 2017. Now, as Neymar contemplates his future, he remains open to reviving this illustrious partnership once again.

Neymar's current tenure at Al-Hilal has been marred by injuries, limiting his appearances and nudging him to consider alternative pathways, including a return to his national team's fold for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

