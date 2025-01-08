Didier Deschamps: France's Footballing Maestro Bows Out After 2026

Didier Deschamps will relinquish his role as France's national football coach following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, leaving an indelible mark on the country's football history. Both as a player and a manager, Deschamps has been instrumental in securing some of the sport's most prestigious titles.

Over his prolific career, Deschamps guided France to the 2016 European Championship final and the 2022 World Cup final, only succumbing to Argentina on penalties. From his earliest accomplishment with Olympique de Marseille as the youngest captain to lift the Champions League trophy, to his management stints leading up to his longstanding tenure as France's coach, his achievements are unparalleled.

Deschamps has exhibited a unique leadership style, reminiscent of Aime Jacquet, who led France to victory in the 1998 World Cup. His ability to suppress discord within the team and afford players like Kylian Mbappe the freedom needed for optimal performance has further cemented his legacy. The upcoming World Cup will be his last stand with the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)