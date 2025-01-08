Left Menu

Konstas Opens Up on Mid-Test Verbals with Bumrah

Sam Konstas shared his experience of a verbal exchange with Jasprit Bumrah during the Sydney Test. Reflecting on the encounter, he expressed regret over his comments as Bumrah later had the final say by taking a crucial wicket. Despite India's series loss, Bumrah shone brightly, being named 'Player of the Series'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:34 IST
Konstas Opens Up on Mid-Test Verbals with Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- BCCI/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a candid interview, young Australian batter Sam Konstas reflected on the verbal exchange with India's pace ace, Jasprit Bumrah, during the fifth and final Test at Sydney. Reflecting on the experience, Konstas admitted he would have remained silent if faced with a similar situation again. India succumbed to a 1-3 series defeat, losing the fifth Test by six wickets, thus ending their hopes for the ICC World Test Championship at Lord's next year as Australia and South Africa secured final berths.

The verbal altercation between Konstas, Virat Kohli, and Bumrah sparked tensions between the two teams as tempers flared. During Australia's first innings, near the end of the first day's play, Konstas exchanged words with Bumrah after the latter dismissed Usman Khawaja. Konstas claimed he was trying to waste some time, and the incident saw Bumrah staring him down post-dismissal. Speaking to CODE Sports, as reported by Fox Cricket, Konstas admitted to telling Bumrah that Khawaja was unprepared to face his bowling.

Konstas reflected, "I love being in a contest and strive to put my best foot forward. It was a learning moment for me. He (Bumrah) had the last laugh." He had a moderate performance in the series, posting scores of 60, 8, 23, and 22 in four innings. On the other hand, Bumrah delivered an exceptional performance, bagging 32 wickets—the most by an Indian in an away series. His stellar figures of 6/76 earned him three five-wicket hauls and the 'Player of the Series' accolade. Despite Bumrah's heroics, India failed to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025