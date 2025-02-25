Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Hails Virat Kohli's ODI Dominance

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting praised Virat Kohli as the best ODI player he has ever seen. Ponting believes Kohli can surpass Sachin Tendulkar as the highest run-getter in ODIs, especially after his recent unbeaten century against Pakistan. Ponting emphasizes Kohli's fitness and hunger for success.

25-02-2025
Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricket captain, lauded Indian batsman Virat Kohli as the finest ODI player he has witnessed. In a recent Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, Kohli scored a crucial unbeaten century, leading India to victory.

Ponting expressed confidence in Kohli's ability to eclipse cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's record as the highest run-getter in ODIs. Having surpassed 14,000 runs, Kohli is closing in on Tendulkar, but still 4,341 runs short.

Ponting highlighted Kohli's impressive fitness and relentless determination. He noted that Kohli often excels in high-pressure matches against teams like Pakistan, showcasing his expertise in critical situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

