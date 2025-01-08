Ice Hockey League Season 2: Record-Breaking Goals and Dramatic Draws Mark Day 4

In an electrifying display of ice hockey prowess, Padma Desal led Sham Eagles to a commanding 8-3 victory over Chiktan Queens in the women's category of the Ice Hockey League Season 2, setting a new season record. The Eagles' memorable triumph was marked by Desal's remarkable six-goal performance, reflecting their dominating campaign debut.

In men's action, Changthan Shans fortified their unbeaten streak with a decisive 7-2 victory against Zangskar Chadar Tamers. The Purig Warriors also grabbed headlines, ending Sham Wolves' run with a 5-2 victory, while the intense clash between Humas Warriors and Shakar Chiktan Royals concluded in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The Ice Hockey League, orchestrated in collaboration with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, hosts 30 matches across men's and women's categories at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium. As excitement heightens, the league continues to captivate with its riveting plays and strategic contests.

