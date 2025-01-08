Left Menu

Ice Hockey League Season 2: Record-Breaking Goals and Dramatic Draws Mark Day 4

Day 4 of the Ice Hockey League Season 2 witnessed stellar performances, thrilling draws, and record-breaking scores. Sham Eagles led by Padma Desal set a new high with an 8-3 win. Changthan Shans' victorious streak continued with a 7-2 victory. The dramatic Humas Warriors and Shakar Chiktan Royals draw highlighted the day's action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:03 IST
Ice Hockey League Season 2: Record-Breaking Goals and Dramatic Draws Mark Day 4
Ice Hockey League action (Photo: Ice Hockey League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying display of ice hockey prowess, Padma Desal led Sham Eagles to a commanding 8-3 victory over Chiktan Queens in the women's category of the Ice Hockey League Season 2, setting a new season record. The Eagles' memorable triumph was marked by Desal's remarkable six-goal performance, reflecting their dominating campaign debut.

In men's action, Changthan Shans fortified their unbeaten streak with a decisive 7-2 victory against Zangskar Chadar Tamers. The Purig Warriors also grabbed headlines, ending Sham Wolves' run with a 5-2 victory, while the intense clash between Humas Warriors and Shakar Chiktan Royals concluded in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The Ice Hockey League, orchestrated in collaboration with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, hosts 30 matches across men's and women's categories at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium. As excitement heightens, the league continues to captivate with its riveting plays and strategic contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025