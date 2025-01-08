Provisional Suspension for Indian Runner Archana Jadhav After Doping Violation

Indian long-distance runner Archana Jadhav has been temporarily barred from competition after failing a doping test, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The 20-year-old athlete competed in the elite Indian women's category at the Delhi half marathon in October 2024, securing a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:20.21. Her performance followed those of Lili Das, Kavita Yadav, and Priti Lamba.

The AIU disclosed that Jadhav's sample tested positive for Oxandrolone, a prohibited anabolic steroid. Details of the test were not provided, but the development was announced on X on Tuesday night.

