Provisional Suspension for Indian Runner Archana Jadhav After Doping Violation
Indian long-distance runner Archana Jadhav, aged 20, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for Oxandrolone, a banned anabolic steroid, following her performance in the Delhi half marathon in October 2024, where she placed fourth.
Indian long-distance runner Archana Jadhav has been temporarily barred from competition after failing a doping test, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).
The 20-year-old athlete competed in the elite Indian women's category at the Delhi half marathon in October 2024, securing a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:20.21. Her performance followed those of Lili Das, Kavita Yadav, and Priti Lamba.
The AIU disclosed that Jadhav's sample tested positive for Oxandrolone, a prohibited anabolic steroid. Details of the test were not provided, but the development was announced on X on Tuesday night.
