New Zealand Cricket Legend Martin Guptill Retires from International Play

New Zealand's distinguished cricketer, Martin Guptill, announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. The 38-year-old batsman will continue to compete in T20 leagues worldwide despite stepping back from the national team. Guptill's last match for New Zealand was in October 2022, as per ESPNcricinfo.

A stalwart in white-ball cricket, Guptill currently features in the ongoing Super Smash, New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament, and has been drafted for the Pakistan Super League by Islamabad United. With a record of 198 ODIs and 7346 runs, Guptill stands as one of New Zealand's highest scorers in the format, trailing only Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming.

In a heartfelt statement through New Zealand Cricket, Guptill expressed gratitude for the memories created during his 367 games representing his country, highlighting his pride in wearing the silver fern. He thanked his teammates, coaches, and fans, singling out long-time coach Mark O'Donnell for his unwavering support. Guptill also expressed deep appreciation for his family, especially his wife Laura, for their sacrifices and support throughout his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)