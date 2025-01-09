Left Menu

Punjab FC Gears Up to Reclaim Playoff Spot in ISL Clash Against NorthEast United

Punjab FC, after four consecutive losses, aims to break their losing streak against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League. With key players returning, they are set to improve their game and inch closer to playoffs. NorthEast United, currently ahead, seeks to solidify their playoff position.

Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:48 IST
Punjab FC, reeling from four consecutive losses, is set to face NorthEast United FC in a pivotal Indian Super League match on Friday, aiming to turn their fortunes and get closer to the playoffs.

Currently with 18 points, a win for Punjab could put them just one point shy of the playoff spots. NorthEast United, holding 22 points, looks to cement their playoff position. Punjab's side is strengthened by returning key players Luka Majcen, Pulga Vidal, Filip Mrzljak, and defender Ivan Novoselec.

'We must improve our game after losing four in a row,' said head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, emphasizing corrected strategies for the upcoming match. Defender Pramveer Singh, ISL's youngest starter, expressed motivation and confidence, aiming for a victory bolstered by high team spirits.

