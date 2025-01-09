Punjab FC Gears Up to Reclaim Playoff Spot in ISL Clash Against NorthEast United

Punjab FC, reeling from four consecutive losses, is set to face NorthEast United FC in a pivotal Indian Super League match on Friday, aiming to turn their fortunes and get closer to the playoffs.

Currently with 18 points, a win for Punjab could put them just one point shy of the playoff spots. NorthEast United, holding 22 points, looks to cement their playoff position. Punjab's side is strengthened by returning key players Luka Majcen, Pulga Vidal, Filip Mrzljak, and defender Ivan Novoselec.

'We must improve our game after losing four in a row,' said head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, emphasizing corrected strategies for the upcoming match. Defender Pramveer Singh, ISL's youngest starter, expressed motivation and confidence, aiming for a victory bolstered by high team spirits.

(With inputs from agencies.)