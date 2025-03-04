Sports Shake-Up: Key Players in Transition and Challenges Ahead

In a strategic move, Houston Astros are transitioning infielder Jose Altuve to left field for most games this season, manager Joe Espada confirmed. This change comes after successful trials during spring training, altering the landscape for the team's defensive setup.

The Indian Wells draw sets up an exciting potential clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the quarter-final stage. With their past encounter fresh from the Australian Open, the tennis world is eager to see if Djokovic can pursue his 100th singles title.

Big changes are afoot in broadcasting and player management, as Jimmy Johnson retires from Fox Sports after 30 impactful years, while Serena Williams becomes part-owner of Toronto's new WNBA team, the Tempo, marking a significant development in women's sports.

