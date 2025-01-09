Left Menu

Everton Parts Ways with Manager Sean Dyche Ahead of FA Cup Clash

Everton has dismissed manager Sean Dyche along with his backroom staff ahead of their FA Cup match against Peterborough. Interim leadership will be provided by Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman. The club, owned by the Friedkin Group, is 16th in the league, struggling in a winless streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:24 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Everton has sacked manager Sean Dyche just hours before their FA Cup tie against Peterborough. Dyche's departure marks the end of an era as the Premier League club grapples with performance issues and stands precariously close to the relegation zone.

Everton announced that under-18 coach Leighton Baines, alongside club captain Seamus Coleman, will temporarily oversee first-team duties. The sweeping changes include the exit of Dyche's backroom team, marking a significant reshuffle as the club searches for new leadership.

The decision comes as Everton, now under the ownership of the Friedkin Group, finds itself 16th in the league standings. The club last tasted victory in early December against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and has since endured a five-match run without a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

