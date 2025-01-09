Everton Parts Ways with Manager Sean Dyche Ahead of FA Cup Clash

In a surprising turn of events, Everton has sacked manager Sean Dyche just hours before their FA Cup tie against Peterborough. Dyche's departure marks the end of an era as the Premier League club grapples with performance issues and stands precariously close to the relegation zone.

Everton announced that under-18 coach Leighton Baines, alongside club captain Seamus Coleman, will temporarily oversee first-team duties. The sweeping changes include the exit of Dyche's backroom team, marking a significant reshuffle as the club searches for new leadership.

The decision comes as Everton, now under the ownership of the Friedkin Group, finds itself 16th in the league standings. The club last tasted victory in early December against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and has since endured a five-match run without a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)