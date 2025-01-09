Durban Super Giants Gears Up for SA20 Season 3 with Keshav Maharaj's Excitement

With the third season of the SA20 looming, Durban Super Giants captain Keshav Maharaj has expressed his excitement over the opportunity to learn from veteran New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson. The new season is set to commence on January 9, marking the opening match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Maharaj, who leads his team into the tournament with their first game against Pretoria Capitals on Friday, highlighted the productive pre-season preparations undertaken by the Super Giants. He particularly noted the emergence of young talent in the squad, emphasizing the advantages of having Williamson's experience and leadership to draw upon.

The SA20 tournament, set to run until February 8, consists of 30 matches culminating in three play-off games scheduled for February 4, 5, and 6, with the final to be hosted at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Maharaj is eager to capitalize on Williamson's strategic insights while invigorating his team's dynamics and energy for the upcoming season.

