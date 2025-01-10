Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Named Best Male Javelin Thrower by Track and Field News

India's Neeraj Chopra has been titled the best male javelin thrower in 2024 by 'Track and Field News'. Despite missing a gold at the Paris Olympics, Chopra outperformed Anderson Peters and Arshad Nadeem, who clinched the Olympic gold. Chopra was also a top ranker in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:59 IST
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

India's Neeraj Chopra has secured the title of the best male javelin thrower in the world for 2024, according to an announcement by the renowned American publication 'Track and Field News'.

The 27-year-old Chopra topped the list, surpassing Grenada's two-time world champion Anderson Peters, while Pakistan's Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem took the fifth position after his record throw of 92.97m.

Chopra's consistent ranking, despite not securing wins in Diamond League events last year, underscores his prestige in the global athletics scene, with the magazine recognizing his achievements and placement at the Paris Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

