Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti's Narrow Semifinal Exit in ASB Classic
India's Yuki Bhambri and France's Albano Olivetti faced a semifinal defeat at the ASB Classic in Auckland, falling to top seeds Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus. Despite a strong start, they lost 3-6 6-1 5-10, earning 90 points each and a shared prize of USD 10,150.
India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti made a promising start but fell short in the semifinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland on Friday.
The unseeded duo initially had control but eventually succumbed to the dominant top-seeded pair, Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus, with scores of 3-6 6-1 5-10.
Despite their exit, Bhambri and Olivetti earned 90 points each and a shared prize of USD 10,150 for their performance in the ATP 250 event.
