Kei Nishikori's Epic Comeback at the Australian Open

Kei Nishikori made a triumphant return to the Australian Open, competing for the first time in four years. Facing Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro, Nishikori fended off match points twice, eventually completing a remarkable comeback victory.

The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up displayed his resilience by rallying to a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win, overcoming a possible early exit. Nishikori, now 35, has battled a series of injuries in recent years, but his performance in Melbourne highlights his determination and skill.

Following his fifth comeback win from two sets down at a Grand Slam, Nishikori expressed confidence in his ability to progress in the tournament. With an impressive five-set record and a successful warm-up performance in Hong Kong, he remains optimistic about his future matches.

