Left Menu

Kei Nishikori's Epic Comeback at the Australian Open

Kei Nishikori made a spectacular comeback at the Australian Open after a four-year absence, overcoming match points to win against Thiago Monteiro. Despite past injuries, the 35-year-old displayed resilience, marking his fifth Grand Slam victory from two sets down. Nishikori remains optimistic about advancing further in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:52 IST
Kei Nishikori's Epic Comeback at the Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

Kei Nishikori made a triumphant return to the Australian Open, competing for the first time in four years. Facing Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro, Nishikori fended off match points twice, eventually completing a remarkable comeback victory.

The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up displayed his resilience by rallying to a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win, overcoming a possible early exit. Nishikori, now 35, has battled a series of injuries in recent years, but his performance in Melbourne highlights his determination and skill.

Following his fifth comeback win from two sets down at a Grand Slam, Nishikori expressed confidence in his ability to progress in the tournament. With an impressive five-set record and a successful warm-up performance in Hong Kong, he remains optimistic about his future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025