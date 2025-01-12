Kei Nishikori's Epic Comeback at the Australian Open
Kei Nishikori made a spectacular comeback at the Australian Open after a four-year absence, overcoming match points to win against Thiago Monteiro. Despite past injuries, the 35-year-old displayed resilience, marking his fifth Grand Slam victory from two sets down. Nishikori remains optimistic about advancing further in the tournament.
Kei Nishikori made a triumphant return to the Australian Open, competing for the first time in four years. Facing Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro, Nishikori fended off match points twice, eventually completing a remarkable comeback victory.
The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up displayed his resilience by rallying to a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win, overcoming a possible early exit. Nishikori, now 35, has battled a series of injuries in recent years, but his performance in Melbourne highlights his determination and skill.
Following his fifth comeback win from two sets down at a Grand Slam, Nishikori expressed confidence in his ability to progress in the tournament. With an impressive five-set record and a successful warm-up performance in Hong Kong, he remains optimistic about his future matches.
