Epic Wins, Stunning Upsets: Day 2 at the Australian Open
Day two of the Australian Open saw Elina Svitolina, Ajla Tomljanovic, and Jodie Burrage making notable advances. Coco Gauff defeated Sofia Kenin, while Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shocking loss to unseeded Alex Michelsen. Weather improved after day one disruptions, allowing matches to proceed as scheduled.
- Country:
- Australia
The second day of the Australian Open brought a flurry of excitement with major wins and surprising upsets. Ukrainian 28th seed Elina Svitolina powered through to the next round with a decisive victory over Romanian Sorana Cirstea.
Local favorite Ajla Tomljanovic thrilled the home crowd by defeating American Ashlyn Krueger in a hard-fought match, securing her spot in the second round. American third seed Coco Gauff showcased her dominance by taking out former champion Sofia Kenin in straight sets.
In a stunning turn of events, unseeded American Alex Michelsen sent shockwaves through Melbourne Park with his victory over last year's runner-up, Stefanos Tsitsipas. After the rain-soaked first day, matches proceeded under clear skies and sunshine, much to the delight of players and fans alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)