Epic Wins, Stunning Upsets: Day 2 at the Australian Open

The second day of the Australian Open brought a flurry of excitement with major wins and surprising upsets. Ukrainian 28th seed Elina Svitolina powered through to the next round with a decisive victory over Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Local favorite Ajla Tomljanovic thrilled the home crowd by defeating American Ashlyn Krueger in a hard-fought match, securing her spot in the second round. American third seed Coco Gauff showcased her dominance by taking out former champion Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

In a stunning turn of events, unseeded American Alex Michelsen sent shockwaves through Melbourne Park with his victory over last year's runner-up, Stefanos Tsitsipas. After the rain-soaked first day, matches proceeded under clear skies and sunshine, much to the delight of players and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)