Pat Cummins Leads Australia in Champions Trophy Amid Injury Concerns

Pat Cummins has been appointed as the captain of Australia's cricket team for the upcoming Champions Trophy, despite ongoing concerns about an ankle injury. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood also returns to the squad, overcoming a recent calf issue.

Cummins, who missed the tour to Sri Lanka due to his injury and the birth of his second child, will lead a team that includes all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. Hazlewood, sidelined from the Melbourne and Sydney Tests, has been named in the 15-player squad.

The Australian squad, boasting a mix of experience and fresh talent, will play a one-off ODI against Sri Lanka before proceeding to Pakistan for the tournament's group stage. The team aims to leverage the blending of seasoned players and newcomers to tackle the upcoming challenge.

