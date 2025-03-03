India vs Australia: Spin Strategies and Squad Selection in ICC 2025 Semi-Final Clash

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 reaches its semi-final stage, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has recommended maintaining the lineup used in India's recent victory over New Zealand. The semi-final against Australia is scheduled at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Following India's 44-run triumph over the Black Caps, the team enters the semi-final on the back of a successful spin strategy. Shastri emphasized the importance of keeping the existing squad intact given the short turnaround time and the current condition of the pitches at the Dubai venue, arguing that spin will play a crucial role.

India's spin quartet, featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and debutant Varun Chakaravarthy, showed remarkable performance, claiming nine of ten New Zealand wickets. Shastri expressed confidence in the team's capability to replicate such a performance, stating that defending scores over 240-250 could be pivotal in high-stakes matches.

The clash between India and Australia on 4 March in Dubai sets the stage for an exciting showdown, while South Africa and New Zealand meet in the other semi-final at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The dynamics of the pitches and strategic team selection remain focal points as the tournament progresses.

