Swiatek's Winning Playlist: Rock Beats and Grand Slam Feats

Iga Swiatek is set to make waves in the Australian Open, aided by her new blue headphones and a motivating playlist. The world number two secured a first-round victory over Czech player Katerina Siniakova at the John Cain Arena on Monday. A fan of Australian rock icons AC/DC, Swiatek noted that their music helped her get into the right mindset for the match.

Despite showing signs of struggle against the doubles expert Siniakova, Swiatek remained resilient, saving one out of three break points and unleashing decisive forehands at crucial moments. Her performance might have lacked finesse, but it won the support of the Polish fans who rallied behind her in Melbourne.

A potential return to the top of the world rankings is on the horizon for Swiatek, should her opponents Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff face early tournament exits. However, Swiatek maintains her focus is on continual improvement rather than rankings. She extended heartfelt support to victims of the Southern California wildfires as she advanced to meet Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova next.

