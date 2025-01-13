Tom Pidcock Takes A Break From Tour de France: Sets Sights on 2026

In a surprising move, British cycling sensation Tom Pidcock will skip this year's Tour de France. The 25-year-old has parted ways with Ineos Grenadiers and signed with the second-division Q36.5 team, aiming to make a strong comeback at the 2026 Tour.

Pidcock, admired for his previous victories, including a stage win at L'Alpe d'Huez during the 2022 Tour, is taking a strategic break. As a former cyclocross world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, he sees this hiatus as an opportunity to rejuvenate.

For 2023, Pidcock plans to shift his focus to one-day races. Despite the challenges of entering these events, he remains optimistic about Q36.5 earning wildcard entries, broadening their competitive calendar.

