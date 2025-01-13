Left Menu

Tom Pidcock Takes A Break From Tour de France: Sets Sights on 2026

British cyclist Tom Pidcock, former world champion and double Olympic gold medalist, will not participate in this year’s Tour de France. After leaving Ineos Grenadiers and joining Q36.5 team, he targets the 2026 edition instead, focusing on one-day races this season.

In a surprising move, British cycling sensation Tom Pidcock will skip this year's Tour de France. The 25-year-old has parted ways with Ineos Grenadiers and signed with the second-division Q36.5 team, aiming to make a strong comeback at the 2026 Tour.

Pidcock, admired for his previous victories, including a stage win at L'Alpe d'Huez during the 2022 Tour, is taking a strategic break. As a former cyclocross world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, he sees this hiatus as an opportunity to rejuvenate.

For 2023, Pidcock plans to shift his focus to one-day races. Despite the challenges of entering these events, he remains optimistic about Q36.5 earning wildcard entries, broadening their competitive calendar.

