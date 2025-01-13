Epic Matches and Unexpected Upsets Mark Australian Open Day 2

The Australian Open's second day proved eventful, with local hero Thanasi Kokkinakis overcoming a set disadvantage and injury concerns to defeat Roman Safiullin in a grueling four-hour match.

American Jessica Pegula impressed with a swift victory over Maya Joint, while fellow American Frances Tiafoe secured a hard-fought win in a five-set thriller against Arthur Rinderknech.

The day was marred by unexpected exits, with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Victoria Azarenka both eliminated in surprise losses, adding intrigue to the unfolding tournament narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)