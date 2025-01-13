Epic Matches and Unexpected Upsets Mark Australian Open Day 2
The second day of the Australian Open was packed with thrilling matches, noteworthy upsets, and standout performances. Thanasi Kokkinakis triumphed in a four-hour battle, Jessica Pegula advanced decisively, and Frances Tiafoe overcame Arthur Rinderknech. The day also saw surprise exits from Stefanos Tsitsipas and Victoria Azarenka.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Australia
The Australian Open's second day proved eventful, with local hero Thanasi Kokkinakis overcoming a set disadvantage and injury concerns to defeat Roman Safiullin in a grueling four-hour match.
American Jessica Pegula impressed with a swift victory over Maya Joint, while fellow American Frances Tiafoe secured a hard-fought win in a five-set thriller against Arthur Rinderknech.
The day was marred by unexpected exits, with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Victoria Azarenka both eliminated in surprise losses, adding intrigue to the unfolding tournament narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Injury Struggles Continue for Grand Slam Champion Raducanu
Australian Open 2025: Grand Slam's Prize Money Breakdown
Historic Grand Slam: Hady Habib Breaks New Ground for Lebanon
Zheng Qinwen: China's Rising Tennis Star Aiming for Grand Slam Glory
Jim Courier's First Live Cricket Experience: A Grand Slam Champion's Thrill