Bopanna and Nagal Exit Early at Australian Open, Indian Doubles Hopes Persist

In a disappointing turn of events at the Australian Open, India's doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna, alongside Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos, was ousted in the first round on Tuesday. The 14th-seeded pair succumbed to Spain's unseeded Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, losing 5-7, 6-7 (5) in a match on Court 15 in Melbourne.

Bopanna, who tasted success at last year's Australian Open with former partner Matthew Ebden, struggled to find a similar rhythm with Barrientos, despite their favorable seeding. The loss, which unfolded over an hour and 54 minutes, adds to India's challenges in the competition following Sumit Nagal's earlier defeat in men's singles action.

Nagal, the sole Indian in the men's singles draw, fell to 26th-seed Tomas Machac of Czechia with scores of 6-3, 6-1, 7-5. Nagal had previously made headlines by defeating a seeded player, Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, in the last Australian Open. Meanwhile, India's tennis prospects now hinge on the performance of its remaining players in the doubles category.

Yuki Bhambri has paired with France's Albano Olivetti, N Sriram Balaji with Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, and Rithvik Bollipalli with American Ryan Seggerman. Notably, no Indian woman advanced to the tournament this year, putting the spotlight on the continuing male doubles pairs.

