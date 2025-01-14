Brazilian Kho Kho Player Reflects on Historic World Cup Debut in India

Amidst much anticipation, Brazilian Kho Kho player Nicholas Tadeu Santos Da Silva expressed his excitement at participating in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, held in India. Speaking to ANI, Da Silva articulated the privilege and enthusiasm he felt as his team prepared to embark on this historic sporting journey.

Reflecting on their first match against India, Da Silva remarked on the prestige of facing such formidable opponents. He emphasized that playing against India was a tremendous honor and a critical learning opportunity for the Brazilian team. His sentiments underscored the significance of the event in the realm of international Kho Kho.

The athlete also highlighted the vibrant atmosphere and cultural tapestry of their Indian hosts. Describing it as 'surreal,' Da Silva was mesmerized by the country's reception and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm hospitality they encountered. The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup kicked off in New Delhi with a grand ceremony, marking a new chapter in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)