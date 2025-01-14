Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila: India's Rising Mixed Doubles Stars
Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila have brought renewed optimism to Indian mixed doubles badminton through a series of impressive performances. After the Paris Olympics, they joined forces, and now their focus is on continuous improvement. Indian badminton's mixed doubles prospects look promising with their determined efforts and strategic guidance from coach Tan Kim Her.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
India's mixed doubles badminton scene is witnessing a resurgence thanks to the promising performances of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila.
Post-Paris Olympics, the duo teamed up to fill the void left by previous champions, and early results suggest a bright future.
With guidance from Malaysian coach Tan Kim Her, they are focused on strategic improvement, setting realistic goals for upcoming tournaments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Badminton Stars Battle On in Malaysian Open
Thrilling Victories and Exits at Malaysia Open 2025: Indian Badminton Stars Shine
India's Badminton Stars Set Sights on Malaysia Super 1000 Triumph
Chirag Shetty: Mastering Badminton Defense with Coach Tan Kim Her
India Open 2025: A Grand Homecoming for Indian Badminton Stars