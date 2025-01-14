Left Menu

Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila: India's Rising Mixed Doubles Stars

Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila have brought renewed optimism to Indian mixed doubles badminton through a series of impressive performances. After the Paris Olympics, they joined forces, and now their focus is on continuous improvement. Indian badminton's mixed doubles prospects look promising with their determined efforts and strategic guidance from coach Tan Kim Her.

India's mixed doubles badminton scene is witnessing a resurgence thanks to the promising performances of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila.

Post-Paris Olympics, the duo teamed up to fill the void left by previous champions, and early results suggest a bright future.

With guidance from Malaysian coach Tan Kim Her, they are focused on strategic improvement, setting realistic goals for upcoming tournaments.

