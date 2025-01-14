Left Menu

Eva Lys: From Panic to Triumph at the Australian Open

Eva Lys, a surprise contender at the Australian Open, capitalized on a last-minute opportunity to secure victory over Kimberley Birrell, advancing to the tournament's second round. Replacing the injured Anna Kalinskaya, Lys displayed resilience and composure despite being summoned unexpectedly, without preparation or warmup, highlighting her determination.

Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:20 IST
Eva Lys found herself thrust into action unexpectedly at the Australian Open, turning panic into victory on the Kia Arena stage. The German player, originally a lucky loser in the tournament, advanced to the second round after defeating qualifier Kimberley Birrell.

Summoned urgently to replace the 13th seed Anna Kalinskaya, Lys had little time for preparation, skipping warmup and even changing into her match attire moments before the call. Despite the chaos, the world number 128 maintained her composure to overcome Birrell 6-2, 6-2.

Lys expressed gratitude for this unexpected chance, noting how staying ready throughout the day paid off, as her relaxed demeanor helped her seize the opportunity. Meanwhile, Birrell, ranked 101st, struggled with the sudden change, emotional in the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

