Stalemate Saga: NorthEast United and FC Goa Clash in Record ISL Draw

In a gripping encounter in the Indian Super League, hosts NorthEast United FC secured a 1-1 draw against FC Goa. This match, held on Tuesday, saw the home team battling back to equalize after Goa's initial lead.

FC Goa's Mohammad Yasir put his team ahead in the 65th minute, but NorthEast responded through Jithin MS's effort in the 76th minute. Their equalizer ensured that both teams walked away with a point each, marking it the 11th draw in the rivalry—a record in ISL.

Throughout the match, both teams displayed commendable performance, with players like Guillermo Fernandez and Alaaeddine Ajaraie pushing NorthEast's attack, while FC Goa's defense often had to rise to the occasion. A noteworthy contribution came from FC Goa's assistant coach Naushad Moosa, whose substitutions reshaped the game's dynamics, leading to key moments on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)