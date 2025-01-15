Desert Vipers Clinch Second Win in ILT20 with Commanding Chase

The Desert Vipers claimed their second consecutive victory in the International League T20 by defeating the Gulf Giants by six wickets in a low-scoring encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday evening. Sam Curran's unbeaten 42 was pivotal in orchestrating a steady chase for the Vipers.

Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Amir spearheaded the Vipers' bowling attack, reducing the Giants to 119/9. James Vince offered the most resistance with an unbeaten 76, as wickets tumbled around him. Despite early setbacks, the Vipers' chase remained on course thanks to crucial contributions from Curran and Sherfane Rutherford.

Rutherford's quickfire 40 in partnership with Curran led the Vipers to their target in just 17.4 overs. Sam Curran's performance earned him the Player of the Match honor as he navigated a challenging pitch to secure the win, while Gulf Giants captain James Vince rued missed opportunities in their innings.

