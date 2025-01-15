Thrilling Upsets and Comebacks: Australian Open Day 4 Recap

Day four of the Australian Open showcased a series of high-octane matches characterized by surprising upsets and memorable comebacks. Aussie Aleksandar Vukic delivered a stunning victory against American Sebastian Korda, carrying the hometown hopes forward as he battled through an intense five-setter.

Elsewhere, Naomi Osaka staged a remarkable comeback after dropping the first set against Karolina Muchova, rallying to win the match and progress to the next round. France's Ugo Humbert also made headlines by defeating Hady Habib, setting up an all-French encounter with Arthur Fils.

Rain caused disruptions, suspending play on the outer courts, although action continued under the roof of Rod Laver Arena. With top-seeded names like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz advancing, the tournament continues to promise thrilling action ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)