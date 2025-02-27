Left Menu

Afghanistan's Cricket Triumph: A New Era Beyond Upsets

Afghanistan's cricket team stunned the world by defeating England in the Champions Trophy, thanks to Ibrahim Zadran's and Azmatullah Omarzai's remarkable performances. Their consistent victories are now seen as habitual rather than surprising. Prominent figures, including Sachin Tendulkar and Michael Vaughan, lauded Afghanistan's rise, emphasizing England's struggles in subcontinental conditions.

27-02-2025
Afghanistan team (Photo: X/@ACBofficials) Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, Afghanistan defeated England by eight runs in the Champions Trophy, challenging traditional narratives of underdog victories.

The match saw Afghanistan post a formidable 325 for seven, propelled by Ibrahim Zadran's stellar 177-run innings. Azmatullah Omarzai's 5/58 performance was instrumental in restricting England to 317 all out.

Cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar praised Afghanistan for their consistent success, while others, like Ravi Shastri, criticized England's inability to adapt to subcontinental conditions. The win marks a shift in how Afghanistan's victories are perceived globally.

