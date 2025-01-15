Lakshay Sheoran and Bhavya Tripathi Advance to National Shooting Finals

Defending champions Lakshay Sheoran of Haryana and Bhavya Tripathi of Delhi secured their positions in the finals for men's and women's trap categories at the National Shooting Championship Competitions, held on Wednesday.

Lakshay showcased remarkable performance topping the 92-strong men's qualification field. Meanwhile, Bhavya secured the fifth spot in her qualification.

Thursday's finals will feature the top six qualifiers, including Lakshay, who outperformed veteran Prithviraj Tondaiman in a 16-shot shoot-off. Joining them are Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Shardul Vihan. In the women's section, Rajeshwari Kumari led the finalists, with Bhavya, Sabeera Haris, and Shreshtha Sisodiya rounding out the competitors.

