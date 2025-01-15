Left Menu

Lakshay Sheoran and Bhavya Tripathi Advance to National Shooting Finals

Defending champions Lakshay Sheoran and Bhavya Tripathi have advanced to the finals in the men's and women's trap categories of the National Shooting Championship. Both topped their qualifying rounds, with Lakshay overcoming a shoot-off against Prithviraj Tondaiman. The finals promise a competitive showdown on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:29 IST
Lakshay Sheoran and Bhavya Tripathi Advance to National Shooting Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champions Lakshay Sheoran of Haryana and Bhavya Tripathi of Delhi secured their positions in the finals for men's and women's trap categories at the National Shooting Championship Competitions, held on Wednesday.

Lakshay showcased remarkable performance topping the 92-strong men's qualification field. Meanwhile, Bhavya secured the fifth spot in her qualification.

Thursday's finals will feature the top six qualifiers, including Lakshay, who outperformed veteran Prithviraj Tondaiman in a 16-shot shoot-off. Joining them are Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Shardul Vihan. In the women's section, Rajeshwari Kumari led the finalists, with Bhavya, Sabeera Haris, and Shreshtha Sisodiya rounding out the competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025