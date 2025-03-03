Left Menu

Assam's Triumph and Puducherry's Dominance: Highlights from the 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship

Assam defeated Bihar 2-1 in a Division B match, with goals from Munmuni Das and Khushboo Prajapati. The Division C match saw Andhra Pradesh beat Jammu and Kashmir 4-2. Puducherry's Jayaprtha S scored a hat-trick in their 6-1 victory over Arunachal.

Updated: 03-03-2025 14:03 IST
In an intense Division B clash at the 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship, Assam edged past Bihar with a 2-1 victory on Monday, held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Captain Munmuni Das initially broke the deadlock right before the halftime mark by successfully converting a penalty corner.

As the match progressed, Khushboo Prajapati doubled Assam's lead in the 59th minute, securing the advantage despite a late comeback attempt by Bihar, who managed a consolation goal in the final minute through Nusrat Khatoon.

The action from the tournament continued with Division C matches, where Andhra Pradesh secured a 4-2 win over Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry marked a commanding 6-1 victory against Arunachal, highlighting the tournament's competitive spirit.

