Mumbai Cricket Legends Honored at Wankhede Stadium Ceremony

The Mumbai Cricket Association celebrated a milestone by honoring eight surviving members of the first-ever First-Class match played at Wankhede Stadium. Each player received a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh, as announced during a ceremony led by MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

The event, part of a week-long celebration, acknowledged the significant contributions of these cricketing legends who played an integral role in the 1974 match and winning the title for Mumbai, then known as Bombay. Among those honored were cricket greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Karsan Ghavri.

The contributions of groundsmen at various MCA venues, including the Wankhede Stadium, were also recognized by Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane emphasized the critical role these individuals play in maintaining ground quality for matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)