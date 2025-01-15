Left Menu

Mumbai Cricket Legends Honored at Wankhede Stadium Ceremony

The Mumbai Cricket Association honored eight surviving members of the first-ever First-Class match at Wankhede Stadium, rewarding them with Rs 10 lakh each. The ceremony, marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic stadium, included accolades for past officials and recognition for groundsmen by Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:49 IST
Mumbai Cricket Legends Honored at Wankhede Stadium Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Cricket Association celebrated a milestone by honoring eight surviving members of the first-ever First-Class match played at Wankhede Stadium. Each player received a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh, as announced during a ceremony led by MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

The event, part of a week-long celebration, acknowledged the significant contributions of these cricketing legends who played an integral role in the 1974 match and winning the title for Mumbai, then known as Bombay. Among those honored were cricket greats like Sunil Gavaskar and Karsan Ghavri.

The contributions of groundsmen at various MCA venues, including the Wankhede Stadium, were also recognized by Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane emphasized the critical role these individuals play in maintaining ground quality for matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025