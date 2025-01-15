Left Menu

Bayern's New Talent Scout: Bajung Darboe Joins the Ranks

Bayern Munich has signed 18-year-old midfielder Bajung Darboe from LAFC. He will join Bayern's reserve team on a long-term contract. Darboe, formerly of LAFC and Philadelphia Union reserves, expressed pride in joining the German club. Bayern and LAFC focus on youth development through their Red&Gold Football partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:43 IST
Bayern's New Talent Scout: Bajung Darboe Joins the Ranks
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich has strengthened its future lineup by signing the young American talent Bajung Darboe. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a long-term contract with the club.

Darboe will join Bayern's reserve team, marking a significant step in his career. He expressed immense pride in realizing his dream of playing for the prestigious German club. Despite battling jet lag after his move, Darboe feels ready to begin training and make an impact.

Originally from Gambia, Darboe has played for the United States under-17 team and for reserve teams of LAFC and Philadelphia Union. The transfer is part of a larger youth development initiative between Bayern and LAFC under their Red&Gold Football partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025