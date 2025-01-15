Bayern's New Talent Scout: Bajung Darboe Joins the Ranks
Bayern Munich has signed 18-year-old midfielder Bajung Darboe from LAFC. He will join Bayern's reserve team on a long-term contract. Darboe, formerly of LAFC and Philadelphia Union reserves, expressed pride in joining the German club. Bayern and LAFC focus on youth development through their Red&Gold Football partnership.
- Country:
- Germany
Bayern Munich has strengthened its future lineup by signing the young American talent Bajung Darboe. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a long-term contract with the club.
Darboe will join Bayern's reserve team, marking a significant step in his career. He expressed immense pride in realizing his dream of playing for the prestigious German club. Despite battling jet lag after his move, Darboe feels ready to begin training and make an impact.
Originally from Gambia, Darboe has played for the United States under-17 team and for reserve teams of LAFC and Philadelphia Union. The transfer is part of a larger youth development initiative between Bayern and LAFC under their Red&Gold Football partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI Sets 2025 Deadline for Enhanced Fund Transfer Verification
Fadnavis Streamlines Welfare Aid: Direct Transfers Initiated
Joakim Alexandersson: A Dazzling Debut with Indian Women's Football
Major Reshuffle: Maharashtra Government Transfers Key IAS Officers
Strategic Shifts: India Women's Football Team Gears Up for Maldives Rematch