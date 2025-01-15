Bayern's New Talent Scout: Bajung Darboe Joins the Ranks

Bayern Munich has strengthened its future lineup by signing the young American talent Bajung Darboe. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a long-term contract with the club.

Darboe will join Bayern's reserve team, marking a significant step in his career. He expressed immense pride in realizing his dream of playing for the prestigious German club. Despite battling jet lag after his move, Darboe feels ready to begin training and make an impact.

Originally from Gambia, Darboe has played for the United States under-17 team and for reserve teams of LAFC and Philadelphia Union. The transfer is part of a larger youth development initiative between Bayern and LAFC under their Red&Gold Football partnership.

