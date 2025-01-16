Taylor Fritz Dedicates Australian Open Winnings to LA Wildfire Relief

American tennis star Taylor Fritz announced his decision to donate his Australian Open prize money, approximately $82,000, to assist victims of the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Born in California and deeply connected to the state, Fritz expressed his commitment to aiding affected communities, given the wide-ranging impact, including damage to his childhood home.

Fritz's philanthropic gesture comes amid a tournament featuring several athletes with ties to California, all sharing concerns about the ongoing wildfire crisis back home.

