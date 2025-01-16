Left Menu

Taylor Fritz Dedicates Australian Open Winnings to LA Wildfire Relief

American tennis player Taylor Fritz has pledged his prize money from the Australian Open's first round to aid those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Fritz, who has ties to the area, emphasized the importance of helping those in need as California faces one of its deadliest blaze seasons.

Taylor Fritz Dedicates Australian Open Winnings to LA Wildfire Relief
American tennis star Taylor Fritz announced his decision to donate his Australian Open prize money, approximately $82,000, to assist victims of the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Born in California and deeply connected to the state, Fritz expressed his commitment to aiding affected communities, given the wide-ranging impact, including damage to his childhood home.

Fritz's philanthropic gesture comes amid a tournament featuring several athletes with ties to California, all sharing concerns about the ongoing wildfire crisis back home.

