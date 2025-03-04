Charity Vessel Rescues Stranded Migrants Off Tunisia's Coast

In a dramatic rescue operation, a charity vessel saved over 30 migrants, including two children, who were stranded for four days on a Mediterranean gas platform near Tunisia. Sea-Watch, the organization behind the mission, revealed that their fast ship Aurora conducted the successful rescue on Tuesday morning.

The stranded migrants were initially spotted by a Sea-Watch reconnaissance plane on Saturday, with their empty rubber dinghy drifting nearby. These individuals endured exposure to cold and lack of care for days after their escape attempt from Libya went astray.

Despite agreements with Tunisia and Libya to intercept and return sea migrants, European governments are facing mounting criticism from human rights organizations over their migrant policies. Alarm Phone, which operates a helpline for sea migrants, reported on Monday that at least one migrant had died and others were unwell.

