Hockey Powerhouses Prepare for FIH Pro League Showdown in Bhubaneswar

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams are set to begin their international assignments this year with the prestigious FIH Pro League matches starting on February 15 in Bhubaneswar.

The Indian men's team will clash with Spain, while their female counterparts will compete against England at the renowned Kalinga Stadium.

This stage of the FIH Pro League follows the Sydney event, with Bhubaneswar hosting fierce matches from February 15 to 25, featuring top teams from Europe and Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)