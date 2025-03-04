Left Menu

Cyclone Alfred Threatens Australian Sports Events

Cyclone Alfred's approach to Australia's east coast has led to the cancellation of a major golf event and threatens the Australian Football League's season opener. With severe weather forecasted, including potential flash-flooding, sports organizers prioritize safety and are considering contingency plans for scheduled events.

Updated: 04-03-2025 06:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cyclone Alfred, advancing towards Australia's east coast, has forced the cancellation of a significant golf event and poses a threat to the Australian Football League's season commencement. The WPGA Championship on the Gold Coast was scrapped due to predictions of extreme winds and imminent flooding.

In a statement on Tuesday, organizers emphasized, "The decision has been made to ensure the safety of players, staff, fans, and all stakeholders, which remains the priority." As the cyclone is expected to hit land between late Thursday and early Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology warns of intense rainfall and potentially life-threatening flash flooding across Queensland's southeast and New South Wales' northeast.

This severe weather event has cast uncertainty over the AFL's season and other sporting competitions, including national touch football championships. AFL CEO Andrew Dillon acknowledged contingency measures are in place, although the opening match between Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats is still slated for Thursday, pending developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

