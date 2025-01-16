Left Menu

PT Usha Proposes Streamlined National Games for Global Alignment

PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association, suggests including only Olympic, Commonwealth, and Asian Games disciplines in National Games to maintain global competition standards. Her proposal includes a requirement for sports federations to be in good standing with the IOA. The move aims to enhance competitive quality.

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the competitive standard of India's National Games, PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), proposed that only those sports which feature in the Olympics, Commonwealth, and Asian Games should be considered for the National Games.

This strategic proposal intends to ensure that disciplines included in the prestigious international competitions remain the focus, thereby aligning the National Games with global standards and maintaining their historical significance. PT Usha emphasized the necessity for sports federations to be in good standing with the IOA for inclusion.

The proposal underscores the commitment to fostering national talent and preparing athletes for global competitions. Usha's initiative has been viewed as a step towards upholding the integrity and competitive aspects of the National Games while serving as a platform for nurturing future Olympians.

