Epic Showdown: Odisha Warriors Triumph in Tense Penalty Shootout

Jocelyn Bartram's heroics in the penalty shootout secured a victory for Odisha Warriors over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung scored during regulation time. Despite early missed chances and penalty corner opportunities, the Warriors emerged victorious in a thrilling Women's Hockey India League match.

Updated: 16-01-2025 20:36 IST
In a thrilling contest at the Women's Hockey India League, the Odisha Warriors edged out Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, winning 3-2 in a tense penalty shootout. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time before the dramatic conclusion, thanks to Jocelyn Bartram's crucial goalkeeping saves.

Baljeet Kaur put Odisha Warriors ahead early in the game, but Beauty Dungdung equalized for the Bengal Tigers. Both teams had their chances, including a crucial penalty corner for the Tigers, but the Warriors' defense held strong.

The game was a showcase of skill and resilience, with Bartram saving a pivotal penalty corner to keep Odisha in contention. Despite the pressure, the Warriors capitalized on their shootout chances to secure the victory in a pulsating encounter.

