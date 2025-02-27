Empoli's Epic Penalty Shootout Victory Over Juventus

In a thrilling Coppa Italia quarter-final match, Empoli advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Juventus 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday. Despite Juventus's reputation as defending champions, Empoli's robust performance helped them secure a 1-1 draw during regular time, leading to the decisive penalty phase.

During regulation play, Empoli's Youssef Maleh scored with a remarkable strike from outside the box, putting Empoli ahead in the 24th minute. However, Khephren Thuram leveled the match for the hosts with a breathtaking individual goal after the hour mark, setting up a tense conclusion.

In the penalty shootout, Juventus's Dusan Vlahovic missed the target entirely, and Kenan Yildiz's attempt was saved by Empoli's goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez. The victory was sealed by Empoli defender Luca Marianucci, who confidently converted his penalty. Empoli will now prepare to face Bologna in a two-legged semi-final in April, while the iconic Milan clubs, Inter and AC Milan, will compete for the other final slot.

