Drama and Triumph: Highlights from Day 6 of the Australian Open

Day six of the Australian Open saw intense matches. Paula Badosa overcame Marta Kostyuk, thanks to partner Stefanos Tsitsipas' calming advice. Donna Vekic triumphed over Diana Shnaider in a three-hour battle. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka advanced and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova moved into the fourth round with ease.

Updated: 17-01-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:58 IST
  • Australia

Drama unfolded on the sixth day of the Australian Open as Spain's 11th seed Paula Badosa navigated a challenging second-set to defeat Marta Kostyuk 6-4 4-6 6-3. Badosa faced early adversity in the second set but was steadied by partner Stefanos Tsitsipas' courtside support. "He was more nervous than me," she remarked with a smile.

An enduring three-hour match saw Donna Vekic claiming victory over Diana Shnaider. In a tightly contested duel, Vekic emerged triumphant 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 7-5, despite being the lower seed. A pivotal break point in the final set was decisive against the higher-ranked Shnaider.

Top performers also included Aryna Sabalenka who overcame Denmark's Clara Tauson to retain her title defense, and Russian player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who moved past Germany's Laura Siegemund into the fourth round. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Park crowd buzzed with excitement as Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz played their matches.

