Champions Honored: Rising Stars Shine at National Sports Awards

In a resplendent ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, double Olympic-medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and teenage chess sensation D Gukesh were bestowed with the coveted Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards in a celebration of India's sporting prowess.

Also honored with the nation's highest sporting accolade was men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold-winning high jumper Praveen Kumar, both of whom displayed exceptional performance at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

The Arjuna Award this year was presented to 32 athletes, with an unprecedented 17 para-athletes included, owing to their historic medal haul of 29 at the Paris Paralympics, demonstrating India's inclusive growth in sports.

