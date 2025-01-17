Left Menu

Champions Honored: Rising Stars Shine at National Sports Awards

Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh were celebrated at the National Sports Awards, receiving the Khel Ratna. Harmanpreet Singh and Praveen Kumar also received the award. The Arjuna Award was given to 32 athletes, including 17 para-athletes, marking a historic achievement after the Paris Paralympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:11 IST
Manu Bhaker Image Credit: Twitter (@realmanubhaker)
  • Country:
  • India

In a resplendent ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, double Olympic-medallist shooter Manu Bhaker and teenage chess sensation D Gukesh were bestowed with the coveted Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards in a celebration of India's sporting prowess.

Also honored with the nation's highest sporting accolade was men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold-winning high jumper Praveen Kumar, both of whom displayed exceptional performance at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

The Arjuna Award this year was presented to 32 athletes, with an unprecedented 17 para-athletes included, owing to their historic medal haul of 29 at the Paris Paralympics, demonstrating India's inclusive growth in sports.

