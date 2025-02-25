Harmanpreet Singh's Heroics Steer India to Victory Against England

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led the charge with two crucial goals, propelling India to a 2-1 victory over England in the concluding home leg of the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

After a narrow 2-3 defeat to England on Monday, the Indian team showcased determination and skill to bounce back. Harmanpreet's goals in the 26th and 32nd minutes were pivotal, while England's Conor Williamson scored in the 30th minute.

India's unwavering defense and Harmanpreet's leadership were instrumental in maintaining the lead, securing a total of five wins in their home campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)