Harmanpreet Singh's Heroics Steer India to Victory Against England

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, leading India to a 2-1 win over England in their FIH Pro League home leg finale. Despite losing 2-3 earlier, India showcased resilience to triumph at the Kalinga Stadium, securing a positive end to their campaign with five wins in total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:30 IST
Harmanpreet Singh

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led the charge with two crucial goals, propelling India to a 2-1 victory over England in the concluding home leg of the FIH Pro League at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

After a narrow 2-3 defeat to England on Monday, the Indian team showcased determination and skill to bounce back. Harmanpreet's goals in the 26th and 32nd minutes were pivotal, while England's Conor Williamson scored in the 30th minute.

India's unwavering defense and Harmanpreet's leadership were instrumental in maintaining the lead, securing a total of five wins in their home campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

