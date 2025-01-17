From Medicine to Mat: Dr. Pathak Leads Kenya in Kho Kho World Cup

Dr. Hiren Pathak, a practicing physician representing Kenya at the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup, has shared insights into his journey with the sport and the experience of participating in this global event held in New Delhi. Dr. Pathak, who relocated to Kenya over two decades ago when his father took up employment there, has been practicing medicine for three years.

An avid sports enthusiast, Dr. Pathak credits the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) in Kenya for fostering indigenous sports, including Kho Kho, within the African nation. "I started my journey with Kho Kho 20 years ago, shortly after moving to Kenya. The HSS has been instrumental in providing practice areas and support for numerous Indian sports," Dr. Pathak explained in a press release from the Kho Kho World Cup. He highlighted that while formal tournaments were initially absent, playing Kho Kho became a weekly ritual.

Kho Kho received formal recognition in Kenya in 2020, establishing a structured framework for the sport. The system of counties in the country aids scouts in identifying budding athletes from different regions, as Dr. Pathak detailed. He acknowledged the emergence of small clubs adopting Kho Kho, which predicts positive growth for the sport in the region. Dr. Pathak praised the efforts of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and the International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF) for orchestrating this multi-nation competition.

The inaugural World Cup, deemed a resounding success, has been an exceptional experience for Dr. Pathak and his team. The event features athletes from various countries united in celebrating Kho Kho. As the tournament runs from January 13 to January 19, Kenya holds second place in both men's Group D and women's Group B. The men's team recently registered a 23-64 loss to England, while the women's team secured a victory over Australia with a score of 73-14. (ANI)

