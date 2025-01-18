Left Menu

Avishka Fernando's Record-Breaking Blitz Lead Warriorz to Historic Chase

Avishka Fernando electrified the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a swift 81-run knock, propelling the Warriorz to a historic chase against Dubai Capitals. His record-breaking fifty in 16 balls set the tone for the victory, overshadowing Shai Hope’s commendable 83-run innings for the Capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:29 IST
Avishka Fernando (Photo: ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Avishka Fernando set the Sharjah Cricket Stadium alight with an explosive innings, leading the Warriorz to a record-breaking chase against the Dubai Capitals in the International League T20. Tasked with chasing 202 runs, Fernando delivered an extraordinary performance, scoring 81 runs off just 27 balls and setting a tournament record by reaching his half-century in just 16 balls.

Fernando's innings included eight towering sixes and six fours, ensuring the Warriorz reached their target in 18.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Shai Hope was instrumental for the Capitals earlier in the evening, scoring 83 runs and setting a challenging target of 201/5.

In response, Johnson Charles gave the Warriorz a solid start, partnering with Jason Roy to dismantle the Capitals' attack. However, Olly Stone and Dushmantha Chameera managed to make breakthroughs. Avishka Fernando's aggressive approach in the ninth over shifted momentum decisively toward the Warriorz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

