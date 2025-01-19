Left Menu

Brignone Triumphs at Cortina: A Remarkable Super-G Victory

Federica Brignone claimed her first World Cup win at Cortina in the super-G race, enhancing her lead in the overall standings. Despite a crash, Lindsey Vonn managed to continue her comeback journey. Brignone's win was cemented with a time of 1:21.64, while Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter finished second and third, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:06 IST
In an impressive display of skiing prowess, Federica Brignone celebrated her first World Cup victory at Cortina after winning the super-G race on Sunday. With a remarkable time of one minute and 21.64 seconds, Brignone strengthened her lead in the overall standings, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Lindsey Vonn, a ski racing icon, gave spectators a scare during the race when she crashed in the third sector. Despite the tumble, the four-time World Cup champion quickly regained composure and continued her comeback journey, having announced her return to competitive skiing last November.

Meanwhile, Swiss skiers Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter secured second and third places, respectively, on the Olympia delle Tofane course. Brignone's victory is a testament to her exceptional form this season, as she continues her rivalry with Gut-Behrami in the super-G standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

