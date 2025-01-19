Tyrrell Hatton Seizes Fifth Rolex Series Title, Making History at Dubai Desert Classic

Tyrrell Hatton showcased his golfing prowess as he secured a record-equalling fifth Rolex Series title at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

The Englishman held his nerve to edge past New Zealander Daniel Hillier by a single shot, courtesy of strategic play on the 18th hole.

This significant triumph not only marks Hatton's first victory since the Alfred Dunhill Links in 2024 but also bolsters his ambition to join the Ryder Cup team.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, in pursuit of a third consecutive Dubai Desert Classic title, delivered an equal second-best score of the day, finishing tied for fourth and extending his remarkable top-10 finish streak at the event.

Hatton, who concluded at 15-under, described the win as a 'dream come true', underscoring the iconic status of the event on his career CV.

(With inputs from agencies.)