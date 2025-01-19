Left Menu

Tyrrell Hatton Seizes Fifth Rolex Series Title, Making History at Dubai Desert Classic

Tyrrell Hatton clinched his fifth Rolex Series title at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, edging past Daniel Hillier by one shot. This victory marks Hatton's first win since 2024, boosting his chances for the Ryder Cup team. Rory McIlroy finished tied-fourth, maintaining his top-10 streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:26 IST
Tyrrell Hatton Seizes Fifth Rolex Series Title, Making History at Dubai Desert Classic
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Tyrrell Hatton showcased his golfing prowess as he secured a record-equalling fifth Rolex Series title at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday.

The Englishman held his nerve to edge past New Zealander Daniel Hillier by a single shot, courtesy of strategic play on the 18th hole.

This significant triumph not only marks Hatton's first victory since the Alfred Dunhill Links in 2024 but also bolsters his ambition to join the Ryder Cup team.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, in pursuit of a third consecutive Dubai Desert Classic title, delivered an equal second-best score of the day, finishing tied for fourth and extending his remarkable top-10 finish streak at the event.

Hatton, who concluded at 15-under, described the win as a 'dream come true', underscoring the iconic status of the event on his career CV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025