India Triumphs at Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup: A Celebration of Sport and Culture

The first Kho Kho World Cup concluded in New Delhi with Indian teams claiming victory. Featuring 23 nations, the event celebrated Indian hospitality and culture, leaving a global audience impressed. Participants praised the competitive spirit, organization, and cultural experiences, marking a successful tournament debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:42 IST
Multiple Cultures represented at Kho Kho World Cup 2025 (Photo: KKFI). Image Credit: ANI
The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi concluded with a triumph for India, as both the Men's and Women's teams emerged victorious. The tournament, which captured the nation's attention and charmed global audiences, left lasting impressions with its memorable showcase.

With 23 nations participating from six continents, the competition began with a vibrant cultural festival that showcased India's extravagant hospitality. The event commenced with an opening ceremony full of musical and dance performances, setting the stage for thrilling Kho Kho action.

Participants, including Iran's Amir Ghiasi and New Zealand's Amanadeep Kaur, praised India's hospitality and the high level of competition. Organisers, led by the Kho Kho Federation of India and the International Kho Kho Federation, ensured all facilities met international standards. Visiting teams commended India's commitment to cultural exchange, visiting sites like the Taj Mahal and experiencing Indian food. The World Cup successfully brought together sportsmanship and cultural appreciation on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

