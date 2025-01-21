Simon Easterby Aims for Ireland's Six Nations Hat-Trick

Simon Easterby, acting as interim head coach, is poised to guide Ireland to a third consecutive Six Nations Championship victory. Drawing from years of coaching experience, he emphasizes the need for continuous improvement to maintain their competitive edge.

Easterby, part of the coaching framework since 2014, steps into the head coach role while Andy Farrell leads the British & Irish Lions. Ireland, Grand Slam victors in 2023, must defend their title as Easterby navigates new challenges, as discussed in a recent conference in Rome.

With continuity in player selection and a motivated squad, Easterby envisions sustaining success. Despite losing to New Zealand recently, he's focused on evolution, pushing the team to adapt and grow through strategic innovation and layered gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)