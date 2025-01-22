Madison Keys Triumphs Again: Into Australian Open Semifinals

Madison Keys has secured her spot in the Australian Open semifinals for the third time, showcasing her resilience with a come-from-behind victory over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, finishing the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Entering the tournament on a 10-match winning streak, the 29-year-old American demonstrated her recent form by clinching a title in Adelaide. Her journey through Melbourne Park has included wins over notable contenders, such as former finalists Danielle Collins and Elina Rybakina.

Next, Keys prepares to face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro, as she aspires to advance to her first Australian Open final. Her achievements this season illustrate her evolving game, blending intelligence and tenacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)