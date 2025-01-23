Left Menu

Timur Kapadze Takes Helm as Uzbekistan's National Football Coach

Timur Kapadze has been appointed as the head coach of Uzbekistan's national football team. He replaces Srecko Katanec due to health issues, amid Uzbekistan's bid for their first World Cup qualification. Kapadze's familiarity with the team is seen as an asset for their forthcoming qualifiers.

Timur Kapadze has stepped into the role of head coach for Uzbekistan's national football squad following Srecko Katanec's departure due to health complications. This appointment by the Uzbekistan Football Association was announced after Katanec's sudden exit on Wednesday, ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers.

With a history as a national team player and coach, Kapadze is seen as an ideal fit for the position. The Uzbekistan Football Association expressed confidence in Kapadze's dedication and rapport with players, considering his past achievements and coaching acumen as vital for success.

Despite never qualifying for the World Cup, Uzbekistan remains optimistic. They sit second in Group A in Asia's preliminaries for 2026, just three points shy of Iran. Upcoming matches against Kyrgyzstan and Iran are pivotal in their quest for a historic World Cup participation.

